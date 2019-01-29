Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Late scratch Tuesday
Payton will not play Tuesday due to a right ankle sprain, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
The injuries keep piling on for New Orleans, and coach Alvin Gentry will have to find a replacement starter for Tuesday. Tim Frazier, Frank Jackson and Ian Clark are all candidates to receive extra playing time.
