Payton produced 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block across 36 minutes in the Pelicans' win over the Lakers on Saturday.

Payton filled out the stat sheet in Saturday's win, leading the Pelicans in assists and chipping in a good effort on the defensive end with two steals and a block. After missing nine games with an ankle injury, Payton seems to be back to full strength and has averaged 32 minutes in his last two contests.

