Payton (ankle) is unlikely to play Monday against Toronto, Pelicans studio host Daniel Sallerson reports.

Speaking after shootaround, coach Alvin Gentry said Payton is officially listed as questionable, but the point guard is leaning toward sitting out again Monday, which would mark his eighth consecutive absence. Assuming that is, ultimately, the case, Payton's next chance to play would come Wednesday in Minnesota before the Pels host New York and Denver on a Friday/Saturday back-to-back.