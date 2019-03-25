Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Listed as questionable
Payton (wrist) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.
Payton is yet to miss any time, but he's still plagued by a bruise on his right wrist, so the Pelicans will keep an eye on him as Tuesday's game approaches. Payton strung together five straight triple-doubles between Mar. 10 and Mar. 18, but his production has fallen off over the last two contests. Most recently, Payton tallied four points, four rebounds, eight assists and five turnovers in Sunday's loss to Houston.
More News
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Quiet in blowout loss•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Fifth straight triple-double•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Fourth consecutive triple-double•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Career-high 16 dimes, triple-double•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Another triple-double in loss•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Triple-double in Sunday's loss•
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.