Payton (wrist) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.

Payton is yet to miss any time, but he's still plagued by a bruise on his right wrist, so the Pelicans will keep an eye on him as Tuesday's game approaches. Payton strung together five straight triple-doubles between Mar. 10 and Mar. 18, but his production has fallen off over the last two contests. Most recently, Payton tallied four points, four rebounds, eight assists and five turnovers in Sunday's loss to Houston.