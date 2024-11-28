Payton is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Payton dished out a career-high 21 assists in Monday's loss to the Pacers, but he'll head to the bench with Dejounte Murray (hand) ready to return. As a result, Payton's numbers are likely to regress considerably compared to the three-game stretch in which he started between Nov. 20 and Nov. 25.