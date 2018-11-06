Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Officially questionable Wednesday
Payton (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.
While officially listed as questionable, head coach Alvin Gentry said earlier on Tuesday that Payton is not expected to play in Wednesday's contest. So, it might be safer to consider Payton closer to doubtful, but his status will still need to be confirmed prior to tip-off Wednesday.
