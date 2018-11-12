Payton was ruled out for Monday's game against the Raptors, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Payton will miss his eighth straight game with a right ankle sprain. The absence is in line with what was expected, as coach Alvin Gentry indicated that Payton would likely rest despite Payton being officially listed as questionable. The fact that there was a possibility that Payton would play indicates that he has made some progress, although the exact date for his return is still unknown. Payton's next chance at returning will come on Wednesday against the Timberwolves.