Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Out again Monday
Payton was ruled out for Monday's game against the Raptors, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Payton will miss his eighth straight game with a right ankle sprain. The absence is in line with what was expected, as coach Alvin Gentry indicated that Payton would likely rest despite Payton being officially listed as questionable. The fact that there was a possibility that Payton would play indicates that he has made some progress, although the exact date for his return is still unknown. Payton's next chance at returning will come on Wednesday against the Timberwolves.
More News
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Likely out again Monday•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Questionable for Monday•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Out Saturday vs. Suns•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Will be game-time call Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Officially questionable Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country