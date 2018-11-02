Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Out again Saturday
Payton (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Spurs.
This will mark Payton's fourth straight absence with a sprained right ankle, and he remains without a timetable for a return. Tim Frazier is once again expected to start alongside Jrue Holiday in Payton's absence on Saturday.
