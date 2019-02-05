Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Out again Wednesday
Payton (ankle) won't play Wednesday against the Bulls.
Payton is slated to miss his fifth straight matchup after suffering a right ankle sprain Jan. 26 against San Antonio. His next chance to take the court will come Friday against Minnesota, and Frank Jackson should continue to fill in at point guard until Payton returns to full strength.
