Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Out Monday
Payton (ankle) has been ruled out of Monday's game in Denver.
Payton sprained his right ankle in Saturday's game against the Jazz and the severity of the issue still remains unclear. Frank Jackson, Ian Clark and Tim Frazier are all candidates for more playing time in the absence of Payton.
