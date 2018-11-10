Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Out Saturday vs. Suns
Payton (ankle) is out Saturday against the Suns, Sean Kelley of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.
Payton was previously listed as questionable, but he'll ultimately end up missing his seventh straight contest. Payton's next chance to play arrives Monday against the Raptors.
More News
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Will be game-time call Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Officially questionable Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Could return Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Making progress, hopes to return within a week•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Ruled out Monday•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...