Payton (finger) will not play in Saturday's matchup with the Nuggets.

In his return from a nine-game absence due to an ankle injury, Payton fractured his finger Friday against the Knicks. He is without a timetable to return, but has been ruled out against the Nuggets. Jrue Holiday now figures to move back to a more prominent point guard role, while Ian Clark and Wesley Johnson could see some heavier run.