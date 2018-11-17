Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Out Saturday
Payton (finger) will not play in Saturday's matchup with the Nuggets.
In his return from a nine-game absence due to an ankle injury, Payton fractured his finger Friday against the Knicks. He is without a timetable to return, but has been ruled out against the Nuggets. Jrue Holiday now figures to move back to a more prominent point guard role, while Ian Clark and Wesley Johnson could see some heavier run.
