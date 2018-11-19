Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Out six weeks after surgery
Payton is expected to miss approximately six weeks after undergoing surgery to repair his broken pinky finger.
Payton is set to undergo surgery Tuesday, and if his original timetable holds, he could be back in action around the beginning of January. In the meantime, Jrue Holiday should handle point guard duties in Payton's absence, with E'Twaun Moore and Wesley Johnson starting at shooting guard and small forward, respectively. Tim Frazier, Frank Jackson and Ian Clark could all see reserve minutes at guard until Payton is ready to return.
