Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Out Tuesday, doubtful Thursday
Payton (ankle) is out Tuesday against the Magic and is doubtful to play Thursday against the Thunder, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Dealing with right ankle sprain, Payton is expected to remain out until after the All-Star break. In the meantime, Frank Jackson should continue starting at point guard.
More News
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...