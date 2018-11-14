Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Out Wednesday, targeting Friday
Payton (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, and the team is targeting Friday for a return, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Payton, who was a game-time decision, was going to be limited even if he was active, and it looks like the Pelicans have elected to not risk anything with the point guard. As a result, Payton will miss his ninth straight game with a sprained right ankle and should be considered questionable for Friday.
