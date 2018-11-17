Payton (ankle) will play and start during Friday's game against the Knicks, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Payton has been sidelined since late October due to a right ankle sprain. Before getting hurt, he was averaging 14.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals. It's possible coach Alvin Gentry will limit Payton's workload during his first game back.