Payton (finger) is listed as prbable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.

Payton has missed the last 22 games with a broken finger, however he looks set to make his return Monday. It's unclear if he will face any restrictions when he does return, and whether he will return to the starting five or come off the bench. More information on his status should come out prior to Monday's game.

More News
Our Latest Stories