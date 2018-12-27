Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Puts in limited practice
Payton (finger) participated in parts of Thursday's practice, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Payton has been sidelined since mid-November with a broken finger. While he remains without a concrete return date, the point guard was able to put in a limited practice Thursday while wearing a finger brace, suggesting he's nearing a return to game action. Until Payton is cleared to return, Tim Frazier should continue to start at point guard for the Pelicans.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...