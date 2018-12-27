Payton (finger) participated in parts of Thursday's practice, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Payton has been sidelined since mid-November with a broken finger. While he remains without a concrete return date, the point guard was able to put in a limited practice Thursday while wearing a finger brace, suggesting he's nearing a return to game action. Until Payton is cleared to return, Tim Frazier should continue to start at point guard for the Pelicans.