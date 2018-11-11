Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Questionable for Monday
Payton (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest at Toronto.
Payton has missed the last seven games because of a lingering right ankle sprain but is officially listed as questionable for Monday's date against the Raptors. If Payton remains out, Jrue Holiday will likely run the point guard duties once again.
More News
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Out Saturday vs. Suns•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Will be game-time call Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Officially questionable Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Could return Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Making progress, hopes to return within a week•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?