Payton (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Payton has been out since late October due to a sprained right ankle. He may be able to make his return Wednesday. More information on his status may arrive following morning shootaround. Payton was averaging 14.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals before suffering the injury.