Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Quiet in blowout loss
Payton managed seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 119-96 loss to the Magic.
Payton's streak of five straight triple-doubles came to an end in this one, as the Pelicans trailed by 22 at halftime and 31 at the end of the third quarter. Given that the score was so lopsided, Payton was unsurprisingly rested down the stretch. He'll now have three full days off prior to Sunday's matchup with the Rockets.
