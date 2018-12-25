Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Remains sidelined
Payton (finger) will not play Wednesday against the Mavericks.
Payton remains sidelined as he continues working his way back from from the broken finger he suffered in mid-November. He is closing in on the six-week timetable he was given after undergoing surgery, however, so his return should not be far off. Tim Frazier figures to continue starting at point guard until Payton is cleared to play again.
