Payton agreed to a one-year deal with the Pelicans on Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Payton has shown a decent amount of promise in his first four NBA seasons, but he was never able to put together enough consistent offensive production in neither Orlando nor Phoenix for either team to keep him around. Payton did show how he can contribute across the box score last season, averaging 12.7 points, 6.2 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game, and he gives the Pelicans another quality option at point guard to pair with Jrue Holiday in the backcourt, especially if they don't manage to re-sign Rajon Rondo for some reason.