Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Ruled out Thursday
Payton (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Payton has missed the last two games while nursing a sprained right ankle, and Thursday will make it a third straight absence. It's unclear how long Payton is expected to remain sidelined for, but Tim Frazier and Frank Jackson will both likely continue seeing added minutes in his absence.
More News
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Could return Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Out Monday•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Sprains right ankle, won't return•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Checks back in Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Heads to locker room Saturday•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...