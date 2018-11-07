Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Ruled out Wednesday
Payton (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.
As expected, Payton will be sidelined for the fifth straight game while he continues to nurse a sprained right ankle. Head coach Alvin Gentry did say that the point guard could return for Saturday's outing against the Suns, so consider him questionable to return this weekend.
More News
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Officially questionable Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Could return Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Making progress, hopes to return within a week•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Ruled out Monday•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Out again Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...