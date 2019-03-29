Payton ended with 16 points (7-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, and one block in 36 minutes during Thursday's 121-118 victory over the Kings.

Payton continues to struggle with an ongoing wrist injury but played through it to finish with 16 points and nine assists in Thursday's victory. Given his disrupted season, the Pelicans likely want to see how Payton fits next to some of their younger players. As long as he is on the court, Payton will provide both assists and rebounds as well as a smattering of points. There is a decent chance he is listed as questionable heading into their next game and owners will simply have to hope he continues to battle through.