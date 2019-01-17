Payton provided seven points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 assists, five rebounds, and two steals in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 147-140 loss to the Warriors.

Payton distributed a season high assist total, reaching double figures in dimes for the first time since the season opener. Payton has exceeded 29 minutes just once over the last eight games after sitting out for an extended stretch with a broken finger. With that being said, he has been among the most consistent contributors on the squad, and will likely be relied on heavily here in the second half of the season as the team tries desperately to become relevant in the race for the playoffs.