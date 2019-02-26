Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Season-high 14 assists Monday
Payton tallied 10 points (5-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt), 14 assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 111-110 loss to Philadelphia.
Payton handed out a season-high 14 assists Monday, finishing with just his second double-double of the season. As long as he can remain healthy, Payton shouldn't be impacted by the current Anthony Davis situation. He has the ability to contribute in a number of areas on any given night, with consistency being the major hurdle going forward.
