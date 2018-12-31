Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Set to return Monday
Payton (finger) will play Monday against the Timberwolves, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Payton, who has been sidelined since mid-November with a broken finger, is set to make his return to action after getting through pregame warmups with no issues Monday. He'll immediately reclaim his role as the starting point guard, though he may be gradually brought back up to a full workload. When healthy (six games), Payton is averaging 9.7 points, 5.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 25.3 minutes per game.
