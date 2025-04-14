Payton totaled three points (1-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one block across 18 minutes during Sunday's 115-100 loss to the Thunder.

Payton struggled from the field during his limited run in the regular-season finale. The veteran guard is slated to return to the Pelicans next season after signing a two-year contract in April, and he finished the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 3.5 points, 6.9 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks across 21.3 minutes per game in 24 regular-season appearances between New Orleans and Charlotte. Payton also appeared in 14 G League games with the Birmingham Squadron, averaging 7.6 points, 4.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 22.4 minutes per contest in that span.