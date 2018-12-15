Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Shoots at practice
Payton (finger) got up shots during Saturday's practice, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
An updated timeline for Payton's return has yet to be established, but all signs are pointing to him being on track with his recovery. Assuming the original timetable sticks, Payton will most likely come back after the new year. He'll presumably take back his starting spot, sending Tim Frazier to the pine.
