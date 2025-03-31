The Pelicans signed Payton to a second 10-day contract Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

The veteran point guard made four appearances during his first 10-day deal, averaging 3.0 points, 7.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds across 20.0 minutes per contest. Payton will provide extra depth in the New Orleans backcourt, though he'll likely receive an uptick in playing time if CJ McCollum (foot), Brandon Boston (ankle) and/or Jordan Hawkins (back) remain sidelined.