Payton turned in 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes in the Pelicans' 121-117 win over the Clippers on Monday.

Payton's line was a serviceable one from a fantasy standpoint, although the point guard unsurprisingly took a back seat to the likes of Anthony Davis, Julius Randle and Jrue Holiday in terms of usage. The 24-year-old has scored in double digits in five of his first seven games since returning from a finger injury on Dec. 31, but he's exceeded 30 minutes just once during that stretch. Given how involved his aforementioned trio of first-unit mates typically are, Payton will likely be hard-pressed to offer scoring beyond the teens on most nights. However, as he demonstrated in a 25-point outburst versus the Nets in only his second game back, he's capable of the occasional spike in production when he gets the opportunity.