Payton will start in Sunday's game against the Bucks.
The veteran point guard will return to the starting five due to Jose Alvarado (calf) being sidelined. Payton has averaged 4.0 points, 9.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds across 21.8 minutes per game in his last five outings.
