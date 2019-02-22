Payton (ankle) will start Friday's game against the Pacers and be restricted to about 20-25 minutes, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Friday marks Payton's first appearance since Jan. 26 as he battled back from a sprained right ankle. He's only played between 20-25 minutes on three occasions this season, averaging 11.0 points, 4.8 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in those contests.