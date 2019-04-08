Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Steps up late in win
Payton tallied 26 points (10-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 14 assists, six rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 39 minutes in the Pelicans' 133-129 win over the Kings on Sunday.
Payton saw a nice boost in usage with both Anthony Davis (back) and Julius Randle (rest) out of action Sunday. The veteran point guard was outstanding in the crucial closing stretch of the game, scoring 12 of his 25 points over the final 3:30 of the contest. Payton now has back-to-back double-doubles following a 1-for-8 clunker against the Hornets last Wednesday.
