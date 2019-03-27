Payton is probable for Thursday's matchup against the Kings due to a right wrist contusion.

Payton played through the injury during Tuesday's loss to the Hawks, totaling 11 points over 25 minutes of action. It's probably just a precautionary action by the Pelicans to included their point guard on the injury report for Thursday but, because New Orleans is out of playoff contention, the team may elect to rest Payton. If that happens, Ian Clark will presumably start in his absence.