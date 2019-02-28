Payton compiled six points (3-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds, nine assists, and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 125-119 loss to the Lakers.

Payton struggled from the field Wednesday, hitting just 3-of-12 from the field, ending with six points. He was able to salvage the line with 11 rebounds and nine assists, demonstrating his upside as an elite rebounding guard. Tim Frazier was waived by the Pelicans late Wednesday, almost ensuring Payton is going to receive solid minutes moving forward.