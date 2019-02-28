Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Team-high 11 rebounds in loss
Payton compiled six points (3-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds, nine assists, and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 125-119 loss to the Lakers.
Payton struggled from the field Wednesday, hitting just 3-of-12 from the field, ending with six points. He was able to salvage the line with 11 rebounds and nine assists, demonstrating his upside as an elite rebounding guard. Tim Frazier was waived by the Pelicans late Wednesday, almost ensuring Payton is going to receive solid minutes moving forward.
More News
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Season-high 14 assists Monday•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Leads team in assists in win•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Fares well in lineup return•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Starting, to play 20-25 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Good to go Friday•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Won't play Thursday•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...