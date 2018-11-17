Payton (finger) will be considered day-to-day with a fractured pinky finger suffered Friday against the Knicks, Scott Kushner of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

This is relatively good news for the Pelicans, who may not be without their starting point guard for long. Payton figures to be able to play through the injury, although he'll be a game-time decision for Saturday's contest against Denver.

More News
Our Latest Stories