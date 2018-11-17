Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: To undergo surgery
Payton will undergo surgery to repair his broken left pinky finger, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports. A timetable for his return will be established following surgery.
This is a significant blow to the Pelicans, who just got Payton back after an extended absence due to a sprained right ankle. While he's sidelined, Jrue Holiday should start at point guard, with E'Twaun Moore and Wesley Johnson starting at shooting guard and small forward, respectively. Tim Frazier, Frank Jackson and Ian Clark are also candidates to see reserve point guard run.
