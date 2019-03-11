Payton pitched in 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 128-116 loss to the Hawks.

Payton produced his second triple-double through 29 appearances this season. He's now averaging a career-high 6.6 assists per game, and Payton is likely to continue being relied upon heavily with Jrue Holiday (abdomen) slated to miss at least another tilt or two.

More News
Our Latest Stories