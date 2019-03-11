Payton pitched in 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 128-116 loss to the Hawks.

Payton produced his second triple-double through 29 appearances this season. He's now averaging a career-high 6.6 assists per game, and Payton is likely to continue being relied upon heavily with Jrue Holiday (abdomen) slated to miss at least another tilt or two.