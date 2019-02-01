Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Unavailable Saturday
Payton (ankle) will remain out Saturday against San Antonio.
A sprained right ankle will force Payton to miss his third straight contest. He'll likely test out the ankle prior to Monday's matchup with the Pacers before a decision on his availability is made.
