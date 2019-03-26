Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Upgraded to probable
Payton (wrist) is now listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.
Payton's spot on the injury report for Tuesdays game appears to have just been precautionary, as it the point guard is now on track to suit up against the Hawks. Payton's production has dipped since the five-game stretch of triple-doubles, but he should still get plenty of usage as the starting point guard on a banged up Pelicans team.
More News
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Listed as questionable•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Quiet in blowout loss•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Fifth straight triple-double•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Fourth consecutive triple-double•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Career-high 16 dimes, triple-double•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Another triple-double in loss•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...