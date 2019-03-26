Payton (wrist) is now listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.

Payton's spot on the injury report for Tuesdays game appears to have just been precautionary, as it the point guard is now on track to suit up against the Hawks. Payton's production has dipped since the five-game stretch of triple-doubles, but he should still get plenty of usage as the starting point guard on a banged up Pelicans team.