Payton (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Thunder.

Ahead of Tuesday's contest, Coach Alvin Gentry sounded pessimistic about Payton's chances of playing Thursday, but it seems the point guard is feeling better than anticipated. He's missed eight straight games due to a right ankle sprain. If he ends up available, there's a strong chance he would be on a minutes limit, and he could even come off the bench.