Payton totaled 20 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists, and three steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 116-109 victory over the Clippers.

Payton played very well once again Tuesday, continuing his fantasy resurgence. As a guard who is able to provide across the board production, Payton was seen as a top 60 player just one season ago. A dreadful 2017-18 season meant he fell in many drafts, to a point where he was even undrafted in some leagues. There is still plenty of hesitation when it comes to believing this form is going to stick but he certainly appears to have his confidence back and the playing time is all but assured at this stage.