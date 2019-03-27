Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Well-rounded stat line in loss
Payton totaled 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), nine assists, six rebounds and two steals over 25 minutes in the Pelicans' loss to the Hawks on Tuesday.
After five straight triple-doubles, Payton put up two duds in his last two contests. His solid stat line on Tuesday may be a sign that he's busted out of his recent slump.
