Payton totaled 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), nine assists, six rebounds and two steals over 25 minutes in the Pelicans' loss to the Hawks on Tuesday.

After five straight triple-doubles, Payton put up two duds in his last two contests. His solid stat line on Tuesday may be a sign that he's busted out of his recent slump.

