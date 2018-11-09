Payton (ankle) will be a game-time decision Saturday against the Suns, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

A sprained right ankle has kept Payton out over the past six contests. More word on his availability for Saturday may arrive following morning shootaround, but it sounds as if a final decision won't be made until close to tipoff. Prior to his injury, Payton was averaging 14.5 points, 7.0 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 1.0 steal across 32.0 minutes.