Payton (ankle) will be a game-time decision Saturday against the Suns, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

A sprained right ankle has kept Payton out over the past six contests. More word on his availability for Saturday may arrive following morning shootaround, but it sounds as if a final decision won't be made until close to tipoff. Prior to his injury, Payton was averaging 14.5 points, 7.0 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 1.0 steal across 32.0 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories