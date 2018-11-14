Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Will be limited if available
Payton (ankle) is a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves and will be on limited minutes if cleared to play, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Payton has missed eight straight games with a sprained right ankle. There's optimism that he'll be able to take the floor Wednesday, but coach Alvin Gentry would ease Payton back into action if he's ultimately available. As a result, Payton would make for a risky DFS option if cleared.
