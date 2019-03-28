Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Will play Thursday
Payton (wrist) will play Thursday against the Kings.
Payton was initially deemed probable, so the final call doesn't come as a surprise. With Frank Jackson (concussion) out, Payton will be joined in the backcourt by Ian Clark.
More News
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Tabbed as probable Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Well-rounded stat line in loss•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Will play Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Upgraded to probable•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Listed as questionable•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Quiet in blowout loss•
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.