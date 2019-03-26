Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Will play Tuesday
Payton (wrist) will get the start at point guard for Tuesday's stilt against the Hawks, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Payton was upgraded to probable earlier in the day, so no surprise here. His production has dipped recently, but that is to be expected after a five-game stretch of triple-doubles, but he figures to be in a nice spot against the Hawks.
More News
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Upgraded to probable•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Listed as questionable•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Quiet in blowout loss•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Fifth straight triple-double•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Fourth consecutive triple-double•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Career-high 16 dimes, triple-double•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...